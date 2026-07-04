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04.07.2026 08:00:06
Brexit rule change means British teens in EU face soaring student fees for UK degrees
Brexit means ‘home fee’ qualification ends in 2028, leaving those hoping to study in UK not now eligible for loansBritish teenagers living in the EU could be priced out of UK universities in two years’ time as a Brexit rule change means they face the double whammy of paying costlier international fees, while losing access to student finance.British passport holders living in the EU still qualify for “home fee” status at UK universities. But this will no longer be the case when the grace period ends in 2028, meaning the first wave to be affected are starting their A-levels, or equivalent, this autumn. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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