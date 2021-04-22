BRG-Identified Emergency Care Productivity Models Supported by Emergency Nurses Association

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Using research conducted by BRG's Jason Moretz and Nick Chmielewski, the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) revised its position statement on emergency department (ED) boarding—a revision made at the request of the ENA General Assembly's more than 700 delegates.

"Though the data points to significant, negative impacts of ED patient boarding on treatment quality and cost, the number of boarded patients continues to rise," said Moretz, an associate director and expert in ED operations for BRG. "The lack of a universally adopted ED productivity model with the ability to account for boarded patients only makes matters worse."

Recognizing a need for research in an underexplored area, Moretz and Chmielewski analyzed hospitals across the US to develop an improved ED productivity model. After the model earned the attention of industry leaders and the ENA alike, Chmielewski authored a resolution for the ENA General Assembly, urging it to exclude caregiver hours for boarding patients in productivity calculations.

"Accurately attributing caregiver hours to segments of patient care delivery is essential in properly understanding both patient needs and overall hospital operations and finances," said Chmielewski, a senior managing consultant in BRG's Healthcare Performance Improvement practice. "Boarding was a growing problem before COVID-19; the pandemic has only made it worse. This methodology provides an opportunity for organizations to change standards of practice, better align staffing to patient demand and ultimately save lives."

Following General Assembly approval, the ENA board officially approved its revised position statement in a December 2020 meeting.

To access the ENA position statement based on BRG's research, click here.

