BRG Professionals Ranked Among Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-two experts from global consulting firm BRG have been ranked among the top advisors in Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts 2019. The impressive count highlights BRG's global expertise, with experts from the US, UK, Hong Kong, Brazil, Argentina and the UAE receiving nominations.

BRG stands out in a number of areas, including competition economics, financial advisory and valuation, construction quantum and delay, asset recovery, data and E-Discovery, and digital forensics. The firm is "top-notch" and has a particularly strong depth of expertise in quantum of damages with eleven nominations.

In Economics - Competition Economists, David Teece, Henry Kahwaty, David Kaplan and David Scheffman are recognized as leaders in the US. Teece "is esteemed for his impressive work and exceptional experience relating to antitrust policy and economic theory." Shireen Meer and Cleve Tyler are recognized as future leaders in this space.

In Financial Advisory and Valuation -Quantum of Damages, Daniela Bambaci of Argentina is recognized. Richard Boulton QC is recognized in England as a Global Elite Thought Leader who is "simply head and shoulders above others in the sector." David Saunders and Daniel Ryan are also recognized in England, and Ryan is an "extremely experienced quantum expert who is singled out by market commentators as 'very strong in intellectual property valuation.'" Mustafa Hadi receives recognition in Hong Kong. In the US, Santiago Dellepiane, Bala Dharan, Christopher Goncalves, Ben Nolan and David Teece are recognized. Teece "absolutely deserves to be on the list," and Goncalves is a "go-to name for economic analysis, particularly in complex energy and finance disputes." Tsvetan Beloreshki and Andrea Cardani are recognized as future leaders in this space, with Cardani highlighted for his "rare combination of deep technical knowledge and outstanding professionalism."

In Financial Advisory and Valuation – Corporate Tax Experts, Richard Boulton, Ben Johnson and David Saunders are recognized as leaders in England. Mustafa Hadi is recognized in Hong Kong.

In Construction – Quantum & Delay, Mauricio Boynard in Brazil, Gary Blackburn in England, Michael Kenyon in UAE and Richard Fultineer in the US receive recognition.

In Asset Recovery Experts, Ben Johnson is recognized as a leader in England. He is also recognized in Forensic Accountants as a leader in England and "gains international recognition for his outstanding forensic accountancy work."

In Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts, Michael Jelen is recognized as "outstanding" and a leader in England. He "secures recommendations from peers internationally for his expertise in e-discovery and digital forensics matters."

In Digital & Data – Digital Forensics Experts, Jelen is again recognized, along with Peggy Daley and David Kalat in the US. Jelen is "highly recommended by peers and is well acquainted with handling large and complex data analysis." Daley is "renowned for her first-class data analytics practice that encompasses the spectrum of matters from investigations to litigation." Kalat is an "extremely knowledgeable and diligent forensic expert who is highly sought after by clients."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brg-professionals-ranked-among-whos-who-legal-consulting-experts-2019-300901800.html

SOURCE BRG