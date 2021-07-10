BRI Deploys Teras BRI Ships to Provide Vaccination in the Maluku Islands

MANADO, Indonesia, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX:BBRI) is committed to supporting the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program that is being carried out by the Government as an effort to overcome the pandemic. Through the BRI Manado Regional Office, BRI deployed its floating bank named Teras BRI Bahtera Seva III ship to help medical personnel carry out vaccinations in the South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku.

The Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, Erick Thohir, said that the focus of SOEs was also to help deal with the pandemic. He is optimistic that the countermeasures taken by state-owned companies will accelerate the response rate to the needs on the ground. He also appreciated the quick steps taken by the state-owned companies who are actively collaborating in assisting the handling of COVID-19. He instructed state-owned companies to continue improving the services provided so that Indonesia can overcome the pandemic.

Vice President Director of BRI, Catur Budi Harto, said that vaccination is one of the important things that must be done so that we can end the pandemic as soon as possible. Previously, BRI has also participated in the success of the government's Gotong Royong vaccination activity in order to accelerate herd immunity while protecting BRI workers and their families against the spread of COVID-19. "This time, BRI's commitment to the success of the vaccination program is continued by utilizing several Teras BRI Ships in the Frontier, Remote and Disadvantaged areas. In addition to the islands of the South Halmahera region, vaccination activities by Teras BRI Ships will also be carried out on the Thousand Islands, Anambas Islands, inRiau, and around the East Nusa Tenggara Islands," he added.

"Through this program, BRI wants to further show real impact on its presence in the community, especially in these difficult times. The existence of BRI not only provides economic value but also social value, especially for people in the areas that find difficult to access," he concluded.

Darwisman, the Head of the Financial Services Authority of North Sulawesi, Gorontalo and North Maluku, appreciated and supported BRI Program because it is in line with the government's program to accelerate vaccination so that herd immunity can be achieved immediately through this real collaboration between Financial Services Authority, financial services industry and the Ministry of Health. "The financial services sector is expected to be able to drive the nation's economy and play an important role, especially in the vaccination program which is a game changer for the National Economic Recovery effort," he concluded.

Information about BRI can be accessed through the website www.bri.co.id

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-deploys-teras-bri-ships-to-provide-vaccination-in-the-maluku-islands-301328750.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)