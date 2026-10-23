BriaCell Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2PXS5 / ISIN: CA10778Y3023
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23.10.2026 14:42:43
BriaCell Announces Biomarker Findings In Metastatic Breast Cancer Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - On Friday, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) announced clinical biomarker findings from a prospective pooled analysis of patients with metastatic breast cancer treated with immunotherapy.
The multi-institutional analysis included 111 patients who had received at least one prior line of therapy and were treated with pembrolizumab, retifanlimab, atezolizumab, or nivolumab. Some patients also received combination treatment with BriaCell's Bria-IMT regimen.
The study assessed changes in programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression on circulating cancer-associated macrophage-like cells (CAMLs) before and after immunotherapy initiation, examining their association with progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).
Approximately 37 days after treatment initiation, CAML PD-L1 expression was significantly associated with PFS, but not OS. By approximately three months, CAML PD-L1 expression was significantly associated with both PFS and OS.
"These findings suggest that monitoring dynamic PD-L1 changes in circulating tumor-associated immune cells following initiation of immunotherapy may provide information regarding clinical benefit in patients with MBC and are consistent with findings reported in the Bria-IMT Phase 2 study," stated Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "Further studies are needed to validate CAML PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker."
In pre-market hours, BCTX was trading at $3.61, up 5.88 percent on the Nasdaq.
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