Brian Coffee and Reed Dolihite To Lead Affordable Housing Team at Synovus

Synovus today announced the creation of an affordable housing business led by industry veterans Brian Coffee and Reed Dolihite, who have joined the bank as senior director and director, respectively, of affordable housing. Coffee and Dolihite were previously with Regions and helped grow its affordable housing department from a regional industry participant to a national competitor.

"Affordable housing is a significant opportunity for Synovus’ corporate banking function and a natural extension of our role as the bank of here in many fast-growing cities with affordable housing challenges,” said Kevin Howard, Synovus chief wholesale banking officer. "Brian and Reed are deeply experienced and highly regarded affordable housing bankers and we are delighted to welcome them to Synovus.”

Coffee established the affordable housing department at Regions in 2002 and oversaw its development into a national leader, originating loans, deposits and investments for bank use, while also serving as a tax credit syndicator in markets around the country. He currently serves as vice president of the Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC). Coffee earned a B.S. from Boston University and a MBA from the University of Texas.

Dolihite joined Regions in 2007 and was most recently vice president, relationship manager, with responsibility for equity and debt origination in Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas. In addition to affordable housing, he has extensive experience in capital structuring, tax credit equity investments, tax credit equity sales, and debt origination. Dolihite earned a B.S. and a MBA from Florida State University.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $48 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's "Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at Synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

