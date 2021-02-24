Brian Crotty Is Named 2021 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners, Channel Futures

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Crotty, CEO of Fusion Connect, has been named a 2021 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The award recognizes the people, technologies, trends, and organizations that will shape the new channel in 2021. Brian Crotty was one of nine individuals cited as being a thought leader mapping the direction of the new channel. When informed he had been named a channel influencer, Brian stated, "I'm honored to have been considered, let alone to receive this prestigious award."

At Fusion Connect, Brian is leveraging his thirty years of experience in the technology and communications space to transform the company into a trusted partner for enabling the connected enterprise. "As the world emerges from the pandemic, organizations need to focus on building the right technology to support what will be an increasingly permanent hybrid workforce," said Crotty.

As a former Master Agent, Brian knows the value the channel brings to technology companies. Partners provide critical insight into the services delivered to end customers and the changing world in which those companies operate. That insight is even more critical today, as the hybrid workplace will become part of the norm in post-pandemic times, permanently changing the way businesses operate. "Workers' schedules and workplaces are more fluid, with as many as 50% of workers outside of traditional settings. Physical locations will be used more sparingly and strategically, and the availability, security, and low latency of the technology infrastructure that runs businesses will become increasingly more important." said Crotty.

"Channel Partners has a unique vantage point from which to identify the most influential people in the industry," said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. "These honorees are true channel advocates within their organizations, the industry, and among their peers. Influence can be measured in many ways, but we examine how these individuals and organizations carved out paths as thought leaders, helping to identify growth opportunities or accelerate the channel's evolution. The influencers within the Channel Partners and Channel Futures community are those with a true network that have a loyal, trusted following."

"Our editorial team carefully examined the industry for individuals and organizations that are exerting true influence in the channel today," said Craig Galbraith, editorial director, Channel Partners & Channel Futures. "Our criteria include how they helped move the telco and IT channel forward with their thoughts, actions, and words. We found the pandemic has redefined what influence means and how it is exerted. Not everyone can be an influencer. It takes courage and a point of view that makes partners, vendors, customers, and suppliers stop and think."

All 50 of the 2021 winners are profiled in a digital publication, available for download from the Channel Partners website.

To learn more about Fusion Connect's approach to enabling the connected enterprise and hybrid workplace, please join Brian's VIP session at Channel Partners Virtual 2021: Accelerating Evolution on Tuesday, March 2nd, at 3:05 pm EST, followed by a Q&A period.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

