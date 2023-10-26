Brian Hoberman, MD, Appointed to National Permanente Leadership Team as Technology Chief

Proven physician leader to serve as executive vice president, chief information officer and national IT leader for The Permanente Federation

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation today announced that it has appointed Brian Hoberman, MD, to its National Permanente Leadership Team as executive president and chief information officer and national information technology leader.

In his new national leadership role, Dr. Hoberman assumes a broad set of governance and leadership responsibilities for information technology in care delivery. This includes oversight of current technology assets, making appropriate investments in new technology and advancing technology risk management efforts, including cybersecurity and vendor relations. The position involves collaboration with national, regional, and medical center leaders and staff across all Kaiser Permanente entities.

In addition, Dr. Hoberman serves as chief information officer for The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG), helping to direct the information technology used by 10,000 Permanente physicians and 45,000 staff in the practice of Permanente Medicine throughout Northern California.

"The Permanente Medical Groups lead the nation in developing and implementing technology-based innovations that help us to deliver high-quality medical care," said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, The Permanente Federation's co-CEO and CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. "Dr. Hoberman's proven leadership on strategic projects and partnerships has led to better care and more accessible information for our members and patients while improving performance across the organization. His expertise, vision and passion will take us to the next level of health care transformation."

Dr. Hoberman led the development and deployment of Kaiser Permanente's inpatient electronic medical record, Kaiser Permanente HealthConnect®, starting in 2003, for which he received a Sidney Garfield Exceptional Contribution award from TPMG in 2010. KP HealthConnect links all aspects of important member information, from recent office visits and lab test results to prescription refills and billing. It also enhances care coordination among Permanente physicians and between members and their physicians. He has served as the Permanente Medical Group national leader of KP HealthConnect since 2016.

He also chairs the National Product Council, which governs selection of medical products and devices across Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Hoberman received his bachelor's degree in political economy at Williams College, a master's in business administration at Harvard Business School, and his medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco. He completed his internal medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco and joined TPMG in 1997 as one of the first hospitalists at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of nearly 24,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.7 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

