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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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21.07.2026 23:14:00
Brian Niccol's Starbucks Turnaround Is Quietly Working -- Even With Profit Cut in Half. The July 29 Test Comes Next.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) earned about half as much in fiscal 2025 as it did the year before. Yet the stock is acting as if the opposite happened. Shares sit near $105 as of this writing, within about 4% of their 52-week high of $109.23.That disconnect is the whole story with this stock right now. The market is paying up for CEO Brian Niccol's turnaround before it fully shows up in profits. And based on the number that leads this kind of recovery (customer traffic), there's a chance that the market has it right.But can the turnaround's momentum persist?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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