Briarcliffe Credit Partners Expands Senior Leadership Amid Rising Private Credit Demand

Strategic addition of KKR Alum Roger Li supports growth toward full service private credit advisory firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("Briarcliffe"), the exclusively dedicated private credit placement agency, today announced that seasoned industry leader Roger Li has joined the firm as Managing Director and Co-Head of GP Advisory. The strategic hire leverages Roger's deep institutional experience as Briarcliffe expands toward comprehensive private credit advisory services.

"I am thrilled to welcome Roger to our team, especially as current market volatility is driving significant activity toward the private credit strategies investors require in search of contractual returns with downside protection," said Jess Larsen, Founder and CEO of Briarcliffe. "Roger's vast private credit experience further bolsters Briarcliffe's ability to navigate and represent the complexity of these strategies, including those currently on our platform."

Roger brings more than 25 years of asset management experience to Briarcliffe, including over a decade in private credit encompassing product strategy, fund formation, and capital raising. Most recently, he oversaw product management of KKR's private asset-based finance and direct lending strategies helping to deliver commingled, customized separately managed account and registered solutions to sophisticated institutional, insurance, and individual investors globally. Previously, he led product management at Alcentra, Onex Credit Partners, and Highland Capital Management. Earlier in his career, Roger worked at global private banks in asset allocation and portfolio strategy.

"I am aligned with Briarcliffe's vision of delivering advisory services, information, and insight that is critical to both asset managers and investors navigating this increasingly diverse asset class as it continues growing toward $3 trillion in the coming years," Roger said. "Briarcliffe is meeting the market at the right time, and I am excited to be part of a team committed to serving the firm's growing roster of world class private credit managers."

As part of the expansion, Kyle Abel, who previously served as Head of GP Advisory, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will co-lead the GP Advisory team alongside Roger.

Roger's addition comes at a time when public markets have generated some of the lowest annual returns in the last two decades, resulting in rising investor demand for alternative strategies like private credit. The asset class now sits at $1.5 trillion in assets under management and is expected to grow at double-digit rates over the next five years. Briarcliffe seeks to capitalize on this growth to meet evolving investor demand for strategies that can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in a range of market conditions.

About Briarcliffe Credit Partners

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit. Headquartered in New York, Briarcliffe seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity and growth of the $1.5 trillion private credit market. The firm provides fundraising services to private credit investment firms focusing on niche strategies outside direct lending, with fund sizes between $500 million and $2 billion. Briarcliffe securities services are offered through Briarcliffe Credit Partners, LLC or Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, members FINRA/SIPC.

