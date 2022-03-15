Briarcliffe Credit Partners Fills Fundraising Team Far Ahead of Schedule with Senior Hire

Industry Veteran Collis Klarberg Brings Over a Decade of Private Credit Experience

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("Briarcliffe"), a leading placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit, announced today the appointment of private credit industry veteran Collis Klarberg as a fundraising Managing Director. In this new role, Mr. Klarberg will lead sales coverage of institutional investors based in the Midwest and New England.

"Collis is joining the firm at a critical and exciting time, particularly as institutional demand for private credit continues its growth toward an expected $2.7 trillion in the next couple of years," said Jess Larsen, Founder & CEO of Briarcliffe Credit Partners. "I am confident that Collis's deep sector expertise will provide immense value to our firm, helping connect sophisticated private credit investors to the unique, esoteric strategies we represent."

Mr. Klarberg has nearly two decades of experience in financial services, spending nearly half of that time focused on private credit strategies. Before joining Briarcliffe, he was a Managing Director on the distribution team at First Avenue Partners, where he focused extensively on private credit fundraising in the US. Previously, Mr. Klarberg was a product specialist on the Global Private Credit Platform at The Carlyle Group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Klarberg worked at JP Morgan and Bear Stearns as an Executive Director in the Capital Introductions Group, leading coverage in the Midwest for hedge fund and alternative credit fundraising.

"I'm excited to join Briarcliffe as it has disrupted the placement industry acting as a specialist focused only on private credit," said Mr. Klarberg. "I'm eager to share the firm's unique approach and differentiated strategies with the institutional investors I've been covering for more than 10 years, especially during this season of the firm's significant growth."

Briarcliffe's expansion aligns with the continued increase in institutional allocations to private credit as they seek higher returns during a period of low interest rates and market volatility.

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit. Headquartered in New York, the firm provides fundraising services to private credit investment firms focused on niche strategies outside direct lending, with fund sizes up to $2 billion and potentially higher. For more information, visit www.briarcliffepartners.com. Briarcliffe securities services are offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC ("KCP"), member FINRA/SIPC. Briarcliffe Credit Partners is an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction branch of KCP.

