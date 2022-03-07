Brickworks Celebrates Global Flagship Design Studio in New York City

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation, parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation , officially celebrated its global flagship Design Studio in New York City on March 3, 2022. Located on New York City's iconic 5th Avenue, the Brickworks New York Design Studio provides architects, designers and homeowners an upscale, stylish space to collaborate on projects, explore premium products, and attend industry and educational events.

"Opening our international flagship Design Studio in New York City is a pivotal milestone for Brickworks and another opportunity for us to continue our expansion in North America," said Lindsay Partridge, managing director, Brickworks. "It's an honor to bring our expertise to New York City, home to some of the most diverse, lively and iconic architectural structures in the world and one of the world's premier design hubs. With a fashion-forward, high-end product collection and unparalleled design experience, we're thrilled to have our global flagship on New York City's most famous shopping street among other legendary brands."

Located at 445 5th Avenue, the Brickworks New York Design Studio measures more than 16,100 square feet across two levels and features:

Collaborative spaces and expert consultations – The Brickworks New York Design Studio offers a collaborative space where trade professionals, including architects, designers, developers and builders, can meet and exchange ideas, contributing to a more elevated or improved project result. To further ignite bold project ideas, the studio is also staffed with a team of product experts who offer one-on-one consultations to understand an individual's style and vision, and offer advice on the product selection process.

– The Brickworks New York Design Studio offers a collaborative space where trade professionals, including architects, designers, developers and builders, can meet and exchange ideas, contributing to a more elevated or improved project result. To further ignite bold project ideas, the studio is also staffed with a team of product experts who offer one-on-one consultations to understand an individual's style and vision, and offer advice on the product selection process. Luxurious product collection – A visit to the Brickworks New York Design Studio opens the door to endless design possibilities and style potential that result from being up close with Glen-Gery's high-quality products. The Design Studio's showroom has 20 featured product displays, including Glen-Gery's newest 2022 product line and international products, such as Kite Breeze, GB Masonry and Urbanstone, which are exclusively on display at the New York location. Visitors can browse, touch and leave with samples, all available in a range of colors, shapes and sizes to provide design flexibility for architects, designers and consumers.

– A visit to the Brickworks New York Design Studio opens the door to endless design possibilities and style potential that result from being up close with Glen-Gery's high-quality products. The Design Studio's showroom has 20 featured product displays, including Glen-Gery's newest 2022 product line and international products, such as Kite Breeze, GB Masonry and Urbanstone, which are exclusively on display at the location. Visitors can browse, touch and leave with samples, all available in a range of colors, shapes and sizes to provide design flexibility for architects, designers and consumers. Leading industry events – Leveraging its event spaces on the first and second floors, the Brickworks New York Design Studio will host monthly educational events and speaker series with industry leaders. Trade professionals will have the opportunity to learn and discuss innovative trends and the reinterpretation of brick for design projects.

– Leveraging its event spaces on the first and second floors, the Brickworks New York Design Studio will host monthly educational events and speaker series with industry leaders. Trade professionals will have the opportunity to learn and discuss innovative trends and the reinterpretation of brick for design projects. State-of-the-art broadcast studio - To expand reach and accessibility to national and international audiences, the New York location is the first Brickworks Design Studio in North America to feature an advanced broadcast studio. The broadcast studio will offer opportunities to live stream events, including speaker events and product launches, host engaging podcasts, and develop educational content videos.

The New York Design Studio is Brickworks' third Design Studio in the U.S. and ninth Design Studio internationally. To learn more about Brickworks Design Studios, visit https://glengery.com/brickworks-design-studios .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks has been building the Australian dream for over a century. Today, Brickworks is more than Australia's largest and most trusted brick manufacturer. It comprises a diversified portfolio of attractive assets, offering shareholders stability and long-term growth. The Company has a proud track record, having paid a dividend every year since listing on the ASX in 1962. Brickworks comprises four divisions – Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Industrial Property, and Investments.

Building Products Australia includes Austral Bricks, the country's largest bricks producer, and other leading brands such as Austral Masonry, Austral Precast and Bristile Roofing. Building Products North America is the leading brick producer in the Northeast of the United States and includes the flagship brand of Glen-Gery. www.brickworks.com.au

