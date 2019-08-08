Brickworks North America Corporation Acquires Licensing Rights for San Selmo Brick

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation (Brickworks N.A.), the parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation, has purchased the licensing rights to sell San Selmo brick products across the U.S. and North America. The San Selmo product line will be part of Glen-Gery's International Collection.

Brickworks North America is the North American holding company for Brickworks Limited, Australia's largest brickmaker and one of that country's premier building products companies. Glen-Gery, a leading North American manufacturer of brick and stone, offers the industry's most diverse offering of product colors, sizes and textures.

The San Selmo product line is a distinguished, high-style brick product produced in Italy by S. Anselmo Group, a fifth-generation boutique manufacturer of luxury brick. S. Anselmo craftsmen have been conceiving, designing and creating uniquely beautiful brick designs since 1903. Brick produced by the company has been used in many high-profile restoration projects in Europe, including Domus Aurea in Rome, the Scrovegni Chapel in Padova, and the Fenice Theater in Venice. In the U.S. and North America, S. Anselmo brick has been a signature component of many high-end residential and architectural landmarks.

According to Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks North America, "Meeting the design needs of architects, interior designers and design professionals is a strong focus for Brickworks in the U.S. and North America. Brick is increasingly the material of choice for creating beauty, drama, elegance, contemporary flair or old-world charm on residential and commercial buildings. By bringing the respected San Selmo line to a broad North American market, we are proud to provide design-driven professionals with a product that can inspire visionary designs and enable unique architectural achievements."

"For 10 years we have had a commercial presence in the United States and great success with our line of Corso long-format bricks," said Alberto De Checchi, Export Sales Manager for San Selmo. "Our partnership with Glen-Gery and Brickworks will allow us to increase our market penetration here, backed by a leading building products company focused on design and innovation, a strong distributor network and the highest quality standards in the industry."

The Glen-Gery San Selmo product offering will be highlighted by San Selmo Corso, an elegant and elongated range of solid, kiln-fired clay bricks that puts a bespoke stamp on contemporary architectural projects. Corso's sleek linear size is more than twice the standard brick length, creating a custom aesthetic that elevates residential and commercial structures.

The San Selmo line was previously distributed in the U.S. through Houston-based InnovaTile. InnovaTile will continue to distribute the Glen-Gery San Selmo brand in Texas and California. In other areas of the U.S. and North America, the full San Selmo line will be available through select Glen-Gery distributors.

To enhance product availability, Glen-Gery will inventory select Corso products at the company's Mid-Atlantic manufacturing facility. A Glen-Gery Import Office has been established to facilitate orders and provide customers with related services. Glen-Gery Business Development Support Specialist Amanda Valez can be reached at (800) 854-4780. Design and product questions can be directed to Glen-Gery Director of Business Development David Hall at (215) 375-5395.

About Glen-Gery

Glen-Gery, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brand and award-winning manufacturer of brick and stone products, and a distributor of in-house manufactured and globally sourced exterior/interior building products. Through expansive manufacturing and sales facilities, and a dealer network across North America, the company offers a broad product portfolio, when and where needed, to meet the growing demands of the building industry. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pa. www.glengery.com

About Brickworks Limited

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brickmaker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1908, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America, Brickworks Limited has a presence in the North American market through ownership of Glen-Gery Corporation. www.brickworks.com.au

About S. Anselmo

Headquarted in Loreggia PD, Italy, S. Anselmo is a family business now in its fifth generation. The company has been an innovator of unique brick products since 1903. Today, these exceptional products have become an industry standard and have been featured in many high-profile architectural projects throughout Europe and North America. S. Anselmo combines craftsmanship and time-tested methods with advanced technologies to create a wide range of products. The company's nine manufacturing plants located throughout Italy produce over 100 types of Italian clay products including bricks, high-end roof tiles, flooring and products for ventilated walls. www.santanselmo.com

Media Contact:

Tim Leese

(484) 335-2333

Tim.Leese@glengery.com

www.glengery.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brickworks-north-america-corporation-acquires-licensing-rights-for-san-selmo-brick-300898462.html

SOURCE Glen-Gery