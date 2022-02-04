|
Brickworks North America Corporation Expands Direct Distribution Network with the Bolt-On Acquisition of Long-Established Washington D.C. Masonry Supplier, Capital Brick
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation's (Brickworks N.A.) wholly owned subsidiary Glen-Gery Corporation (Glen-Gery) has today acquired Capital Brick, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Capital Brick has been a leading distributor of architectural masonry products serving the Washington D.C. metropolitan area since 1981 and has been one of Glen-Gery's top architectural customers for many years.
According to Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks N.A., the acquisition is a strategic bolt on to expand on the existing footprint in the Maryland and Virginia markets. Glen-Gery recently launched a new design studio in Baltimore'sFells Point neighborhood and is currently building a new, modern masonry supply center in Manassas, Virginia.
"The acquisition of Capital Brick supports our strategic investment in the architectural and design community. This long-established and well-known business will help drive sales of our premium architectural products," says Ellenor.
Since entering the North American market in 2018, Brickworks N.A. has acquired three major brick manufacturers and a second masonry supplier following the acquisition of 17 masonry supply centers in Illinois and Indiana from Southfield Corporation last August. This will expand the network of company-owned distribution locations to 27.
About Brickworks (ASX: BKW)
Brickworks has been building the Australian dream for over a century. Today, Brickworks is more than Australia's largest and most trusted brick manufacturer. It comprises a diversified portfolio of attractive assets, offering shareholders stability and long-term growth. The Company has a proud track record, having paid a dividend every year since listing on the ASX in 1962. Brickworks comprises four divisions – Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Industrial Property, and Investments.
About Glen-Gery
Glen-Gery Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.www.glengery.com
