23.08.2023 09:57:00

BRICS expansion and what it means for the US dollar

The BRICS grouping of major emerging economies is holding its fifteenth summit later this month. Up for discussion: an expansion of the bloc, greater use of local currencies and the possibility of a BRICS currency which may have the potential to challenge the dominance of the US dollar. We'll outline here the key points and link to our major new reportWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei ING Groep N.V.

