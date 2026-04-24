International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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24.04.2026 16:57:54
Bridge Generations Loads Up on International Bond ETF With $2.5 Million Buy
According to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought 47,823 additional shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.5 million based on the average closing price for the quarter.Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) provides diversified exposure to non-US fixed income securities.Bridge Generations' decision to nearly double its DFGX position -- from 60,342 shares to 108,165 shares during Q1 -- looks like a meaningful vote of confidence in international fixed income at a time when many US-centric investors remain laser-focused on domestic equities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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