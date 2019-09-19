Bridge HQ to Launch at OCAD U CO on Toronto's Waterfront this September

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Bridge School is thrilled to announce OCAD U CO as the new headquarters for Bridge School. Beginning September 4th, our new offices – known as Bridge HQ – will be located out of OCAD U CO's studio in the new Daniels Waterfront – City of the Arts building. In addition to providing dedicated work space for all executive staff members, Bridge HQ will also have space for events, training, and workshops.

"We're so excited to be partnering with, and receiving support from, the executive studio of Canada's oldest and largest art and design education institution, "says Bridge School's Chief Design Officer, Lindsie Canton. "OCAD U CO provides executive training and a direct link to talent – like instructors, mentors, and curriculum advisors – to partner on making even more improvements to our cost-free programming for the community. We couldn't feel more honoured to be in this new space."

"Bridge is pioneering advanced training for industry leaders in a way that considers the full range of human diversity. This alignment to our own mission at OCAD U CO made partnership a no-brainer," says OCAD U CO Chief Executive Officer Kevin Morris. "We are thrilled to be sharing our studio, resources, and ideas with another organization that builds the skills and confidence to drive better design and innovation."

"We feel so privileged to be increasingly recognized for our work on diversity, inclusion, and ethical design in the tech industry," says Bridge CEO Emily Porta. "With such an amazing space, we'll be able to align our values of creative problem solving, direct impact, and inclusion in tech with a forward-thinking partner like OCAD U CO, while remaining our own not-for-profit, dedicated to serving women, agender, and non-binary members of Toronto's tech community."

About Bridge School:

Bridge (bridgeschool.io) is a federally-incorporated not-for-profit organization that brings together people who believe that we can and should remove barriers preventing members of marginalized groups from participating fully and equally in the technology industry. We do this by skilling up and supporting women, agender, and non-binary professionals via zero-cost 11-week software development and product design programs. In small classes, and through hands-on advanced education, we take professionals in technology from their first job to their first great job, building their confidence to lead along the way.

About OCAD U CO:

OCAD University's new business, OCAD U CO, is an executive training studio that uses creative problem solving to drive innovation and change. In a first for North America, it makes the deep knowledge and capabilities of OCAD University available to industry leaders and their organizations.

OCAD U CO delivers art and design-driven solutions, research and training. It facilitates creative problem solving with industry and teaches it, too, employing a rigorous process of problem framing, user research, prototyping, and implementation. It also specializes in strategic foresight, inclusive design, systems thinking, and approaches that humanize emerging technologies to increase adoption and de-risk innovation.

