Bridge Lake Partners Completes Acquisition of Siege Sports

KANSAS CITY, Kan. and NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siege Sports, the premier supplier in custom athletic uniforms and apparel, announced the completion of its acquisition by Bridge Lake Partners, a private investment firm. The transaction was finalized at an undisclosed amount.

"Chris Barnes and the team at Siege Sports have built an outstanding company over the past 8 years. The company's brand is synonymous with customer satisfaction, quality, and consistency," said Trevor Bardallis, Founder and CEO of Bridge Lake Partners. "We believe a tremendous amount of value can be created by bringing Siege Sports onto Teamatical's platform."

Siege Sports, founded in 2012, is the leading provider of custom athletic uniforms and apparel. Since the company's founding, Siege Sports has grown to support a wide range of clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.siegesports.com and follow Siege Sports on social media.

Bridge Lake Partners is a New York City-based private investment firm. For more information, visit www.bridgelake.com.

