BridgeBio Pharma Prices 8.823 Mln Public Offering At $17 Per Share

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8.823 million shares at $17 per share.

The firm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.323 million shares.

The gross proceeds from the offering are projected to be around $150 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 10.