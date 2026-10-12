BridgeBio Pharma Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PLX7 / ISIN: US10806X1028

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12.10.2026 07:19:43

BridgeBio Reports Lower Clinical Event Risk With Acoramidis Vs Tafamidis In Heart Amyloidosis

(RTTNews) - BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) reported new real-world data associating acoramidis with improved clinical outcomes versus tafamidis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Acoramidis is an oral transthyretin stabilizer marketed as Attruby for ATTR-CM, a disease in which transthyretin protein deposits accumulate in the heart and impair its function.

The findings were presented at the 2026 Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting.

An independent, propensity score-matched analysis of 2,684 patients using U.S. electronic health records showed an 18% lower risk of a composite of death, all-cause hospitalization, new-onset atrial fibrillation and diuretic intensification with acoramidis versus tafamidis (HR 0.82; p<0.01).

Acoramidis was also associated with a 27% lower risk of cardiovascular hospitalization, a 27% lower risk of heart failure hospitalization and a 25% lower risk of all-cause hospitalization compared with tafamidis.

BridgeBio noted that the retrospective study has limitations, including the possibility of residual confounding and relatively short follow-up.

BBIO closed Friday at $65.35, up 0.48%.

In the overnight trading on Sunday, the stock rose 0.60% to 65.74%.

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BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shs 57,99 -0,29% BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shs

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