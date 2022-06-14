BridgeFT And StratiFi Announce Partnership and Integration to Provide Advisors with a Holistic View into Client Wealth and Total Risk

Next-gen wealthtech providers collaborate to make it significantly easier and faster for financial advisors to accurately assess and manage investor risk

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technology ("BridgeFT"), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, announced today a new partnership and data integration with StratiFi, developer of award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology for financial advisors, to offer a fully-automated and seamless solution to accurately assess and monitor client risk across their investments.

This partnership provides StratiFi users with a direct connection to their clients total wealth data, enabling increased visibility into all aspects of risk, from initial prospecting stage to ongoing client management. BridgeFT's proprietary data aggregation & normalization engine delivers consolidated and accurate account information from all of the major RIA custodians directly to StratiFi's risk management platform, offering a complete picture of an investor's assets so financial advisors can provide a comprehensive evaluation of every portfolio under management.

For advisors looking to grow their client base, the BridgeFT and StratiFI integration offers a powerful competitive edge. New opportunities for prospect engagement lie within the complete view of total wealth provided by BridgeFT's data aggregation platform, combined with the proprietary risk tools provided by StratiFi. With this combination of tools, advisors can make better strategic investment recommendations for prospects and clients alike.

"BridgeFT and StratiFi share a commitment to provide a simpler and more streamlined client experience for financial advisors using modern technology, and we are excited to partner to deliver an integration that provides essential wealth data for more informed investment decision-making," said Joe Stensland, CEO of BridgeFT. "StratiFi is a perfect illustration of how our clients and fintechs are leveraging our multi-custodial, data aggregation platform and further amplifying critical information and analytics to power next generation wealth apps to solve real business challenges for advisors and their clients."

"Today more than ever, financial advisors need to have a 360-degree view of the risks in their client accounts and have the information at their fingertips" added Akhil Lodha, Co-Founder and CEO of StratiFi. "Our integration with BridgeFT allows financial advisors to do just that and was driven by customer demand. Now our mutual customers can easily sync data from Bridge into StratiFi and see risk scores for all of their accounts and the entire practice. We look forward to helping more advisors leverage two best-in-class technologies to streamline their practice."

In conjunction with the integration launch, BridgeFT and StratiFi have partnered to co-host an educational webinar on June 23rd at 1:00PM PST covering the topic of increased market volatility and what advisors can do to maintain and grow their book of business during this time.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first software and data platform that enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. More than 300 leading firms trust BridgeFT to automate critical back office operations and power their digital wealth management ecosystems—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor platform to flexible, open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com .

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi is a financial technology company that empowers investment advisors to understand portfolio and business risk better. StratiFi's online platform gives investment advisors access to sophisticated risk management technology, usually only accessible by the largest institutions. StratiFi's PRISM Ratings™ risk scoring technology provides advisors with a rolled-up score based on their book of business, giving them more insight into the risks in their clients' portfolios and their own business, so they can pick the risks they want to take.

StratiFi is the recipient of several WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for the top Client-profiling and Compliance Technology for RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, visit https://www.stratifi.com .

Media Contact:

Dave Hagen

dave@bridgeft.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgeft-and-stratifi-announce-partnership-and-integration-to-provide-advisors-with-a-holistic-view-into-client-wealth-and-total-risk-301567261.html

SOURCE Bridge Financial Technology