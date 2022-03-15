BridgeFT Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Dave Hagen as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technology (BridgeFT), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, today announced that Dave Hagen has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

As CCO, Hagen will lead BridgeFT's sales, business development, and marketing efforts, focusing on advancing the Company's go-to market strategy and revenue generating activities to accelerate business and market share growth. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for BridgeFT after a year of tremendous growth, the recent addition of new CEO Joe Stensland, and the launch of critical product capabilities that further enhanced its cloud-native, API-first wealth management data, insights and portfolio management platform.

"Dave's unmatched experience in financial services, coupled with his inclusive leadership style and industry network make for a perfect combination to lead our newly combined go-to market team as we enter our next phase of growth," said Joe Stensland, BridgeFT's CEO. "His collaborative approach will drive greater organizational focus and alignment and ensure our clients and partners realize the transformative power of our market-leading solutions to solve critical business challenges, make better data-driven decisions, manage risk, and ultimately drive more productivity. I am thrilled to be working with Dave again and look forward to partnering with him as we take the Company to the next level."

Hagen joins the team with nearly 25 years' experience developing next generation digital products and growth channels for early-stage companies and leading global brands in financial services and technology. Prior to joining BridgeFT, Hagen was Vice President, Head of Digital Strategy and 3rd Party Integration for Goldman Sachs' RIA Custody business. In this role, he was responsible for leading digital platform expansion, strategic partnerships and investments, and integration solutions which included APIs, trading connectivity, and data delivery. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Hagen led the buildout and commercialization of Folio Financial's automated digital advice and custodial platform, overseeing product strategy, go-to market execution, and new business development. Before this role, Hagen was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Scivantage, where he worked alongside Joe Stensland to transform the company into a Global FinTech 100 provider of wealth management software. Hagen also held a broad range of leadership roles at AINS, Inc., Rydex Investments (acquired by Guggenheim Partners), Thomson Financial (acquired Reuters Group), and FindLaw (acquired by Thomson Reuters). Hagen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a MBA from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

"I am very excited about the opportunities ahead for BridgeFT. This company is quickly transforming the wealth management industry and establishing new standards for wealth data and portfolio reporting," said Hagen. "The team is very passionate about understanding, and solving, real customer challenges and that is what drew me to this incredible company. I look forward to working closely with our clients and industry partners to help them derive meaningful value from our products and guide the company to continued high growth."

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first software and data platform that enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. More than 300 leading firms trust BridgeFT to automate critical back office operations and power their digital wealth management ecosystems—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor platform to flexible, open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com.

