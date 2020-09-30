Bridgehouse Asset Managers Announces New Collaboration With GQG Partners

New Relationship Introduces GQG Partners' Adaptive Approach to Quality-Focused Investing to Canada, Expanding Bridgehouse's Platform of Independent Investment Solutions



TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) and GQG Partners LLC (GQG Partners) have formed a new collaboration to exclusively offer GQG Partners mutual funds to Canadian investors. Effective today, Bridgehouse launches two new funds: GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund and GQG Partners International Quality Equity Fund. With more than US$50 billion in assets under management, GQG Partners employs an adaptive approach to seeking quality companies at reasonable market prices in offering four long-only equity strategies (global, international, emerging markets and U.S.). GQG Partners is a majority employee-owned investment manager co-founded in 2016 by prominent investor Rajiv Jain. Prior to the founding of GQG Partners, Mr. Jain was the co-CEO, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities of Vontobel Asset Management with a career now spanning more than 25 years.

"Advisors and investors are looking for a way forward in today's uncertain marketplace to ensure their portfolios remain whole and are positioned for success. Rajiv Jain and his team at GQG Partners have successfully compounded wealth for investors while delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns throughout various market environments. That's just the kind of leadership investors need right now," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "Canadians look for diverse options when it comes to investing their hard-earned money and we are committed to providing just that. The addition of GQG Partners to our platform builds upon and complements our existing robust offering of investment solutions through four independent managers."

"Bridgehouse provides a comprehensive platform for GQG Partners to reach a broader spectrum of investors across Canada, and I believe our enduring and distinctive approach to quality and experience in adapting to different market conditions will resonate," says GQG Partners co-founder, Chairman and CIO Rajiv Jain. "Protecting and compounding capital while aligning with clients is paramount in our business."

About GQG Partners:

GQG Partners is an independent Florida-based boutique equities manager focused on global and emerging markets strategies. Rajiv Jain co-founded the firm in June 2016 after leaving his long tenure at Vontobel Asset Management as co-CEO, CIO and Head of Equities. Since then, GQG Partners has grown to manage more than US$50 billion of discretionary and advisory assets worldwide (as at July 31, 2020). GQG Partners focuses on identifying enduring quality characteristics in reasonably priced global equities for long-term capital appreciation. GQG Partners relies on a diverse and non-traditional team of analysts to challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that tend to dominate market discourse. Since its establishment in 2016, GQG Partners has set out to create a benchmark of alignment in the industry: alignment with investors, with its associates and with the global communities in which they work and live.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

