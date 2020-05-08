|
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to Host Quarterly Conference Call Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ET
TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq") (TSX: BRE) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results.
To access the call please dial in or connect via webcast as shown below:
By phone: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450.
Via webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1311935&tp_key=890bb8a241
Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.
A transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website by Friday, May 22, 2020.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of over 19,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.
Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.
1 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.
SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.
