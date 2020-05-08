Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to Host Quarterly Conference Call Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq") (TSX: BRE) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results.

To access the call please dial in or connect via webcast as shown below:

By phone: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450.

Via webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1311935&tp_key=890bb8a241

Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

A transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website by Friday, May 22, 2020.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of over 19,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

1 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

