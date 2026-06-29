Bridgepoint To Acquire Kayne Anderson Real Estate For $1.39 Bln In Cash, Stock; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT.L), a UK-based private investment company, announced that it has agreed to acquire of U.S.- based Kayne Anderson Real Estate from Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. for an upfront enterprise value of $1.39 billion.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 8.86 percent higher at 253.20 pence.

The deal price comprises $759 million of cash and approximately 189 million of newly issued Bridgepoint Shares.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive, boosting Bridgepoint's earnings per share by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2027 and by more than 20 percent in 2028.

The transaction is expected to end at the end of 2026, subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and fund consents.

Florida -based Kayne Anderson Real Estate holds $22 billion worth of assets under management or AUM across real estate equity and debt strategies. Kayne Anderson Real Estate has experienced strong growth with its latest flagship fund, KAREP VII, having raised $5.12 billion.

The transaction will expand Bridgepoint's business in the US, broadening its sources of recurring fee income and create opportunities for fundraising and product development.

Following the closing of the transaction, Bridgepoint Group is expected to have combined AUM of around $117 billion across five verticals, including $40 billion of private equity, $21 billion of credit, $20 billion from real estate, $4 billion of secondaries and $30 billion of infrastructure.

On a pro forma basis, Bridgepoint's US-domiciled management fee contribution is expected to increase to 42 percent from 28 percent, and fee-related earnings are expected to represent around 60 percent of EBITDA.