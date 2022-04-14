Bridgestone brings next-generation Potenza RE-71RS competitive track tire to North America

Designed for grassroots racing, the new Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire delivers improved grip to help drivers unlock faster lap times.

The innovations incorporated into the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire include a new asymmetric tread pattern to increase cornering contact area, low angle grooves to improve wet and dry grip, and a high-grip compound that extends wear life. 1

The new high-performance driver education (HPDE) and competition tire is now available in 38 sizes in the U.S. and Canada .

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the expansion of the company's bestselling Potenza ultra-high performance tire line with the race-ready Potenza RE-71RS. Designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind, the all-new Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire delivers blistering lap times, enhanced steering and grip, and extended wear life.

Featuring the latest in advanced performance tire technology, the new Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS is an average of 0.6 seconds faster per lap around Japan's world-famous Tsukuba Circuit than the previous generation Potenza RE-71R.2 Bridgestone incorporated a number of key tire engineering innovations including:

A new high-grip tread compound and pattern optimizations that increase cornering contact area, shortening lap times.

Low angle grooves and asymmetric tread pattern design to enhance steering and grip.

A new high-grip compound with an improvement of 5 percent wear, giving drivers more laps out of each set of Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires.3

"Our goal with the Potenza RE-71RS tire is to provide a worthy successor to the legendary Potenza RE-71R for drivers who demand the highest levels of grip, consistency and precision," said Will Robbins, Director of Consumer Product Strategy, Bridgestone Americas. "The Potenza RE-71RS represents Bridgestone's ongoing commitment to enabling enthusiast and grassroots motorsport competitors to get the most out of their HPDE, autocross, time trial or endurance race, all while maintaining street-ability for those drives to and from the track."

The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15 to 20-inch rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Fitments include popular grassroots competition vehicles including the Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porsche Cayman and BMW 3-Series. Bridgestone is announcing initial availability in April 2022, with the remaining sizes to be available at all its authorized retailers in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2022.

The introduction of the Potenza RE-71RS tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment that serves as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations.4 The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone will commit to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. By developing tires optimized for performance and competition, Bridgestone is delivering its "Emotion" commitment.

1Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

2 Comparison based on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R in average lap time on the world-famous Tsukuba Circuit. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza Re-71R tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

4"Bridgestone E8 Commitment" toward 2030

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2022030101.html

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

