Bridgestone Launches DriveGuard Plus: Next-Generation Premium Touring Tire with Run-Flat Technology

The Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tire offers improved comfort and all-season performance along with an extended mobility promise.

DriveGuard run-flat technology allows drivers to continue their journey up to 50 miles at up to 50 miles per hour following a puncture.

Technology and tread design improvements deliver a quieter, more comfortable touring tire ride with better wet and winter performance than the tire's predecessor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the all-new Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus premium touring tire, designed to deliver a comfortable ride backed by the security of an extended mobility promise. In addition to best-in-class run-flat technology, the DriveGuard Plus offers improvements in wet and winter performance for all-season reliability.

"When we were designing the next generation of the Bridgestone DriveGuard tire, our goal was to produce a run-flat tire that significantly reduces the trade-offs that consumers may expect," said Mirella Cielo, president, consumer replacement tire sales and marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "The DriveGuard Plus is an important step toward providing more drivers with extended mobility to help improve their journey."

The Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tire is backed by a 65,000-mile limited warranty1, and its run-flat technology ensures vehicles can continue up to 50 miles at up to 50 miles per hour after a puncture.2 Featuring 3D full-depth sipe technology, the DriveGuard Plus tire is engineered to perform year-round with improved performance in wet and winter conditions. The tire's asymmetric tread pattern and inboard rib design provide confident handling and a quiet ride to maximize driver safety without sacrificing the comfort that accompanies a Bridgestone premium touring tire.

Key performance advancements offered by the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tire include:

12% improvement in corner hydroplane resistance when new 3

8% improvement in corner hydroplane resistance when worn 3

40-feet-shorter stopping in snow 3

5% better acceleration than the competitor4

The new DriveGuard Plus replacement tire line is designed for popular sedans and crossovers, including the Audi Q3, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti Q50, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Mercedes-Benz GLA/GLB crossovers. Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

The introduction of the DriveGuard Plus aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment that serves as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. By developing tires optimized for safety and peace of mind, the Bridgestone Group is delivering its "Extension" commitment.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com .

1 Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

2Up to 50 miles at up to 50 mph. Repairability of DriveGuard tires depends on the tire damage, amount of pressure loss, and vehicle operating conditions. See technical bulletin P-14-02 for details or call our Technical Hotline at 1-800-847-3272.

3Comparison based on the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires vs. the Bridgestone DriveGuard tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

4Comparison based on the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires vs. the Michelin® Primacy™ Tour A/S tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestone-launches-driveguard-plus-next-generation-premium-touring-tire-with-run-flat-technology-301532955.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.