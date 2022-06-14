Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire with Advanced All-Season Capabilities

WeatherPeak is the Bridgestone brand's first touring tire with all-weather capability and features the next evolution in all-season technology.

The category-leading Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire outperforms the competition in wet and dry grip while offering a quiet, comfortable ride.

Engineered for safety and peace of mind, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire supports the "Ease" and "Empowerment" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the new Bridgestone WeatherPeak touring tire, offering a quiet, long-lasting ride with advanced all-season capabilities. As the Bridgestone brand's first touring tire with all-weather capability, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire delivers superior driving control with acceleration and grip that outperforms the competition in both wet and dry conditions.1

"The Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire leverages our latest technology innovations to push the all-season category to new heights," said Ian McKenney, Senior Product Manager, Consumer Replacement Tire Sales and Marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "Drivers are increasingly looking for safe, yet practical tires that provide confident control for any season, weather or journey. The Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire provides a superior design to meet that demand and help drivers stay in control no matter the condition of the road."

Backed by a 70,000-mile limited warranty,2 the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire features sipes that evolve as the tire wears for category-leading wet and winter performance,3 The tire's open shoulder slot design provides efficient water evacuation from the footprint in wet conditions. Additionally, full depth 3D sipes offer strong wear performance and grip on snowy roads. Including 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire also features ridges in the groove channel to promote snow compaction and high-speed water flow for improved winter traction that also brakes shorter than key competitors.3

Key performance advancements offered by the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire include:

5% better wet acceleration than top competitor 4

4% better dry acceleration than top competitor 4

Stops 14 feet shorter in the snow than all-weather competitor 4

Stops 30 feet shorter in the snow than all-season competitor5

The new Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire is available in 56 sizes to fit 87% of the sedans, minivans and crossovers on the road today. Key fitments for the WeatherPeak replacement tire include the Audi Q5, BMW 3 Series, Honda Accord, Honda Odyssey, Jeep Cherokee, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Golf. Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

The launch of the all-new Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" to realize a sustainable society. The Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire supports the "Ease" and "Empowerment" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com .

1 Comparison based on Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires vs. MICHELIN® CrossClimate® 2 tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.



2 Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.



3 Comparison based on Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires vs. MICHELIN® CrossClimate® 2 tires and MICHELIN® Primacy Tour A/S tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.



4 Comparison based on Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires vs. MICHELIN® CrossClimate® 2 tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.



5 Comparison based on Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires vs. MICHELIN® Primacy Tour A/S tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

