Bridget A. Berry Named Woman of the Year by Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridget A. Berry, a shareholder in the West Palm Beach office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been named the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes outstanding leadership and commitment to the Palm Beach North region.

The Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization with approximately 1,000 business members, according to its website. The organization strives to serve as a business and community resource, focusing on the development and retention of businesses by addressing issues that affect the profitability of local companies, protecting and improving the quality of life for residents, and providing services and resources to chamber members.

Born and raised in Palm Beach Gardens, Berry has been providing legal services in Palm Beach County since 1985, aside from practicing in Puerto Rico from 1990-1991. Throughout her career, she has contributed to the dynamic partnership of business, government, education, and civic organizations in northern Palm Beach County. Her efforts have encouraged business development and progress, and assisted companies large, small, public, private, domestic, and global to thrive in the county.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, an organization which directly impacts and continues to improve the quality of life in Palm Beach County," said Berry, who serves on the Executive Trustees Council of the Chamber. "It is humbling to be named Woman of the Year by the Chamber, which includes so many amazing individuals in its membership."

At Greenberg Traurig, Berry is part of the firm's Litigation and Labor & Employment Practices, and specializes in business and employment disputes. Since 2012, she has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of commercial, construction, labor and employment, real estate and management employment law. Both in 2015 and 2019 she was named "Lawyer of the Year" in employment law. Since 2012, Berry has been recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine, and since 2013 as a Florida Top Lawyer by the South Florida Legal Guide. In 2017, Berry was listed as a Florida "Legal Elite" in Labor and Employment. She has been recognized as a "Top Lawyer" by Palm Beach Illustrated since 2018. She has consistently been rated AV Preeminent 5.0 out of 5.0 and as an Preeminent Woman Lawyer by Martindale Hubbell. She has represented clients in a wide range of industries including sports nutrition, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, real estate, development, construction, banking, loan servicing, and hospitality.

Berry has also provided a wide range of service and leadership to various not-for profits, including the Chamber, Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, the United Way of Palm Beach County, where she was General Counsel from 2002-2006. She was awarded the Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award in 2013 for her leadership and initiative in developing the Greenberg Traurig Independent Living Review Project serving foster care children through The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

"We congratulate Bridget on this well-earned honor," said Mark F. Bideau, Managing Shareholder of the firm's West Palm Beach and Boca Raton offices. "This award is a testament to not only her professional accomplishments but all she has done to make Palm Beach County a better place for all of us to work and live."

