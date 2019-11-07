Bridgewater Consulting Group and Smart Energy Water Expand Global Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgewater Consulting Group (BCG), Inc. announced today that it had expanded its longstanding partnership with Smart Energy Water (SEW) globally. This partnership will enable BCG to deploy SEW's platform to enhance customer experiences (CX), workforce engagement, and analytics/Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) platform. BCG will work with SEW's clients and partner ecosystems to deliver robust implementation support service and solution capabilities.

With this partnership, BCG will train and certify 550+ global software delivery and support professionals on SEW technology in 2020 to support the global deployments for the SEW platform for energy and water utilities.

Bridgewater is a leading consulting organization that exclusively works with clients in the Energy & Utilities industry. Its focus is to deliver dynamic and versatile solutions for its clients. They bring an impactful blend of highly experienced Utilities industry consultants, robust tools, and proven methodologies to help the organization to deliver some of the most powerful, flexible, and scalable technology solutions in the market today.

Smart Energy Water is the #1 Global Energy and Water Cloud Platform for Digital Customer Engagement, Mobile Workforce Engagement, and Smart Analytics/AI/ML to the Energy and Utility sector. SEW provides innovative solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrate with utility backend systems, and improve operational efficiency using AI, cloud, and mobile technologies.

Bridgewater Consulting Group offers full-service technology consulting, management consulting, learning & development services, and business process consulting. We help to identify and address demanding business challenges with innovative, balanced, and measurable solutions. We believe that every client is unique. Our goal is to develop strategies that drive agility, improve productivity, and streamline operations while adapting to our clients' needs.

To learn more about Bridgewater Consulting Group, visit http://www.bridgewcg.com.

To learn more about Smart Energy Water, visit http://www.smartenergywater.com.

