Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The AnalystPablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf among the firm's top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50.The ThesisCuraleaf will report December quarter results on March 3. Zuanic assumes the firm will also issue 2022 guidance, albeit the uncertainty around the timing of the start of recreational sales in NJ, CT and NY.According to Zuanic, the company's wholesale growth of +30% in PA flower/vape (based on Headset data) may be one of the bright spots of the quarter."FactSet consensus is at $325 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and we are at $320 million. So far, the first quarter of 2022 points to limited market growth; we are at $332 million sales vs. consensus at $350 million."Zuanic also noted that Curaleaf continued adding stores (127 at last count, second only to Trulieve), consolidating the industry and expanding its brand portfolio (deals with B Noble and Rolling Stone)."With the MSOs attractively valued at these bottom levels (6x 2023 EBITDA on average), despite ...