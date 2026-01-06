Bright Minds Biosciences Aktie

Bright Minds Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QN4Y / ISIN: CA10919W1086

06.01.2026 13:51:34

Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Positive Topline Data From BMB-101 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), Tuesday announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial, evaluating BMB-101 in adult patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Encephalopathic Epilepsies.

BMB-101 met its primary efficacy endpoints by demonstrating significant anti-seizure benefit in both cohorts with favorable safety and tolerability.

The study revealed 73.1 percent median reduction in the number of absence seizure =3s, and 63.3 percent median reduction in major motor seizures. Additionally, mean 90 percent increase in REM sleep with no change in total sleep duration was noted in participants.

In light of these encouraging results, the biotechnology company has started preparations for global registrational trials in Absence Seizures and DEE.

In the pre-market hours, DRUG is moving up 23.73 percent, to $99.00 on the Nasdaq.

