Bright Pattern Recognized as Leader in G2 Crowd Fall CCaaS Report

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announces inclusion in G2 Crowd's CCaaS Report with Best ROI of all vendors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern today announces recognition from G2 Crowd as a leader among top CCaaS providers with the best ROI in the Fall 2019 CCaaS Report . Bright Pattern outranked top contact center infrastructure vendors for overall customer satisfaction including but not limited to NICE inContact, Five9, Aspect, and Avaya. Bright Pattern shined in overall customer satisfaction ratings , the results index , and the relationship index with the best ROI in the industry.

Bright Pattern earned the best ROI among all CCaaS providers in the 2019 Fall report. With an estimated ROI payback period of only 7.50 months, Bright Pattern helps customers earn back their investment in less than half the industry average payback time of 17.48 months. Bright Pattern beat out other top vendors, including Talkdesk with 14.35 months, Genesys PureCloud with 20.68 months, and NICE inContact with 15.69 months.

Bright Pattern also delivered an exemplary performance in the Fall report thanks to its ease of use and quick time to go live. With a go-live implementation of 1.6 months (on average), Bright Pattern's speed of implementation nearly cut in half the average onboarding time for the CCaaS industry.

Additionally, Bright Pattern scored high in the relationship index, with high scores for ease of doing business and for quality of support. According to the report, 91% of Bright Pattern customers provided 5 stars when rating ease of doing business with Bright Pattern. Similarly, Bright Pattern customers rated their quality of support the highest among competitors at 91%; compare that to Talkdesk at 88%, NICE inContact at 79%, and Genesys PureCloud at 75%.

"The vision of Bright Pattern was to create the most feature-rich, cost-effective, and easy-to-use-and-deploy omnichannel cloud contact center software available on the market. Customers are now proving this vision to be obtainable. We believe that companies of all sizes and in all industries deserve an innovative solution that doesn't need extensive professional services or months of rigorous IT to implement," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "The customer satisfaction results shown in the fall G2 Crowd report ranks Bright Pattern first for ROI, quality of support, and other product feature categories, proving that we are succeeding in our vision and are helping companies transform the way they deliver customer experiences."

Bright Pattern has received a series of awards and accolades highlighting its mature product offering, powerful corporate strategy, and success at delivering a powerful yet easy-to-use cloud contact center offering for any industry, anywhere worldwide, within any company size or structure. Bright Pattern matched the best vendors in reliability and scalability, administration and monitoring, core platform functionality, and security in the Ovum Market Report . Additionally, Bright Pattern was placed as a leader in the 2019 FrontRunners Quadrant for Call Center Software and the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Contact Center Buyers Guide .

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 500,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, and messengers, with bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

