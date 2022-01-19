19.01.2022 04:30:00

Bright Scholar Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2021

FOSHAN, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 18, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.brightscholar.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international  

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com  
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-2021-301463438.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs) 0,77 -12,99% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX klar Minus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen