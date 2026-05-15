Vipshop Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JVJQ / ISIN: US92763W1036
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15.05.2026 22:48:56
Bright Valley Capital Makes Huge Bet on Chinese Flash Sales with a 1.47 Million Share Vipshop (VIPS) Buy
According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bright Valley Capital Ltd purchased 1,478,501 shares of Vipshop Holdings, with the estimated transaction value at $25.14 million based on the average closing price in the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the Vipshop position increased by $22.66 million, a figure that includes both the additional shares and changes in market price.Vipshop Holdings is a leading online discount retailer in China, specializing in branded products across apparel, cosmetics, and home categories. The company leverages a flash sales model and integrated logistics to deliver value and convenience to a broad consumer base. Its scale, proprietary technology, and strong supplier relationships underpin its competitive position in the Chinese specialty retail sector.Shares of Vipshop are down 32.5% from the peak they set last October. Bright Valley must be highly confident that the online retailer can rebound. The firm raised its stake by 500% during the first quarter. It’s now the second-largest holding in the portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Vipshop zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.11.25
|Ausblick: Vipshop stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)