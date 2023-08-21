Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.08.2023 10:00:00

Brighter Days Await. TCL Will Unveil the Latest Mini LED Technology and Flagship Product Line Up in August

Watch on August 29th at 14:00 CEST on YouTube (@TCL Electronics).

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the Global top 2 TV brand[1] and a leading consumer electronics company, will unveil its brand-new flagship products and innovations during its 2023 Global Product Launch which will be live on YouTube on August 29th, 14:00 CEST.

2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch

TCL will be sharing its most memorable moments in 2023, latest QD-Mini LED technology first introduced to the market and showcase its new flagship XL home theater products, smart home appliances, the upcoming range of NXTPAPER devices and other innovations.

Details are as follows:

Online 2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch
Date: August 29th, 2023
Time: 14:00 CEST or GMT+2
Livestream: @TCLElectronics on YouTube 
To discover more, visit www.tcl.com and follow us on TCL social media channels.

Twitter: @TCL_Global
Facebook:  @TCLElectronicsGlobaland @TCLMobile
Instagram: tclelectronics
YouTube: TCL Electronicsand TCL Mobile

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] OMDIA 2022

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brighter-days-await-tcl-will-unveil-the-latest-mini-led-technology-and-flagship-product-line-up-in-august-301897650.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX stärker -- Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen