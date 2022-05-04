BRIGHTFI ADDS ALLISON MURRAY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND EVA KUEHNERT AS HEAD OF PRODUCT, SUPPORTING CONTINUED MARKET DEMAND AND STRATEGIC GROWTH ACROSS COMMUNITY BANKS AND NON-BANKS

FinTech and Technology Industry Veterans join BrightFi's Mission to Bring Affordable, Easy to Implement Technology Transformation to Banks, Credit Unions and Non-Banks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFi, the banking technology services company with a mission to bring better banking to every community, is pleased to announce the additions of Allison Murray as chief revenue officer and Eva Kuehnert as head of product.

"As we experience continued demand for our platform from banks, credit unions and non-banks who want simple, effective technology transformations, we are bringing the right additions together to meet customers where they're at and deliver products that meet those exact needs," said Michael Coghlan, chief executive officer of BrightFi, Inc. "Allison Murray's experience helping customers get the most out of fintech solutions and supporting significant growth is precisely what we need to offer right now. Eva Kuehnert's deep product development background – from multinational B2B implementations to customer-first processes will help us meet our growth with a continued focus on giving our customers the solutions they deserve."

Murray joins BrightFi from her most recent work at CheckAlt. There she supported a national sales team engaging more than 500 financial institutions, expanding product training and ensuring customer success was the top priority. She also brings a background of supporting high growth companies expanding business development efforts in roles at S2 Filings, Vcorp Services and Vintage Filings.

"BrightFi's mission to bring better, accessible, business-beneficial banking to every community through community banks and organizations just makes sense," said Allison Murray, chief revenue officer at BrightFi. "Working directly with community and banking leaders to support meaningful results is my passion and I can't wait to share all the value BrightFi will bring their customers and their organizations as well."

Kuehnert joins BrightFi from Formstack where she was director of product management. She was also director of product management at Nextiva. In both efforts she managed high-growth teams and increasing product complexity to meet steady customer demand and sales prioritization. Previously she was at Google, Inc. supporting AdWords integration with B2B platforms and driving CRM tool and data support across millions of customers through steady growth.

"Contributing to BrightFi is exciting because it is built around purpose and a customer-focused product that is unique in its space," said Eva Kuehnert, head of product at BrightFi. "I can't wait to dive in and be part of growing a product and platform that is making a real difference not only for the banks and credit unions it supports but also for the people who will get access to banking because of it."

BrightFi continues to expand its offerings for banks, credit-unions and non-bank customers of all sizes. With a cloud-based digital banking platform, we provide the front end, product and back-office tools that financial institutions need to launch, operate and scale digital banking products including a cloud banking core and a sidecar core that operates in parallel to a financial institutions existing core processor.

About BrightFi:

BrightFi, a subsidiary of Verdigris Holdings Inc., delivers a cloud-based banking as a service platform that lets financial institutions and non-banks configure, test, and deploy digital banking products at a fraction of the time and cost. BrightFi's end to end platform significantly reduces the cost to serve a banking customer and brings modern financial services to communities that need them most. For more information, visit: www.brightfiservices.com

Media inquiries - please contact: media@mybrightfi.com

SOURCE BrightFi