Hilton Grand Vacations Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQ05 / ISIN: US43283X1054
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21.03.2026 21:57:23
Brightlight Capital Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations Stake to $13.6 Million
According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Brightlight Capital Management Lp reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), by 79,500 shares. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $2.43 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and share price changes.This transaction resulted in a post-sale stake representing 9.65% of 13F assets under management.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issued
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.10.25
|Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)