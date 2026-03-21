Hilton Grand Vacations Aktie

Hilton Grand Vacations für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AQ05 / ISIN: US43283X1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.03.2026 21:57:23

Brightlight Capital Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations Stake to $13.6 Million

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Brightlight Capital Management Lp reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), by 79,500 shares. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $2.43 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and share price changes.This transaction resulted in a post-sale stake representing 9.65% of 13F assets under management.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issued

mehr Nachrichten