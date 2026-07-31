BrightSpring Q2 Income Rises, Raises FY26 Guidance, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Friday, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) reported significantly higher income in the second quarter of 2026, with revenues surging from the prior year. Furthermore, the company raised its guidance for the full year of 2026.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.58 percent down at $71.00, after closing Thursday's trading 5.06 percent lower.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $84.29 million, from $28.21 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations climbed to $0.39, from $0.04 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share went up to $0.45 from $0.22 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased to $205.51 million, from $142.52 million a year ago.

Total revenue rose to $3.87 billion, from $3.15 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company lifted its guidance for fiscal 2026. In its updated outlook, it expects revenue to be in the range of $15.10 billion to $15.43 billion, or 17 to 19.5 percent growth.

It raised the adjusted EBITDA range to $820 million to $845 million, or 32.8 to 36.8 percent growth.

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