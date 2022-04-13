Brightstar Capital Partners to Combine ERC and Oasis Systems to Advance Customer Mission Success in Aerospace, Defense and Cyberspace

NEW YORK, HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and BURLINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners, today announced that its portfolio company, ERC, LLC, has signed a definitive agreement to combine with Oasis Systems, LLC, to expand and scale advanced engineering, cybersecurity and technology-focused consulting solutions for global aerospace and defense communities. The acquisition is expected to close approximately in the second quarter of 2022. The two companies will join forces around one mission – customer success. By combining expertise in aviation, space, defense and cybersecurity with leading-edge innovations, the companies will bring together complementary capabilities and cultures to serve customers in more than 36 states across the U.S.

Tom Colatosti and Tim Nickerson from Oasis will lead the management of the combined companies. At closing, Colatosti, Chair of Oasis, will be appointed as the Board Chair and CEO of ERC-Oasis, and Nickerson, CEO of Oasis, will serve as Chief Operating Officer of ERC-Oasis. It is expected that corporate management of ERC and Oasis will continue in their current roles and report to Colatosti, with Oasis divisional and ERC program leadership reporting to Nickerson. ERC-Oasis will continue to operate out of both headquarters' locations in Huntsville, Alabama, and Burlington, Massachusetts.

"This is an exciting step forward for our company to serve in this rapidly evolving industry," said Colatosti. "Together we will unite our strengths, strong cultures and world-class employees to gain expanded capabilities and resources to deliver full lifecycle solutions that address our customers' greatest challenges. The ERC-Oasis combination will pull together many capabilities while remaining steadfast to one mindset – the customer's mission."

"Our experienced and talented employees across the country are committed to providing the advantages needed to solve our customers' and the nation's toughest challenges," said Stacy Riley, interim CEO of ERC. "We believe our organizations will be stronger together, offering even greater support to our many customers' missions."

"Our government continues to need comprehensive and innovative solutions to help support its missions, protect and defend our country, and move the nation forward now and for generations to come," said Michael Singer, Partner at Brightstar. "We are excited to start a new chapter and see tremendous opportunities for growth by delivering a more robust set of services to better meet customers' needs and expectations."

ERC and Oasis share many important characteristics including an entrepreneurial engineering approach, core values, and a commitment to our nation and its future. Their common cultures are built on respect, empowerment and collaboration. Both ERC and Oasis also have a strong performance record of success and a long history of delivering cutting-edge engineering, technology, and specialized services to support our customers' missions.

Combined, ERC and Oasis will offer differentiated capabilities that deliver advanced, full lifecycle solutions in the areas of:

Agile Software Development

Cybersecurity

Emerging Technologies

Information Technology

Mission Support

Modeling & Simulation

Research & Development

Systems Engineering

Test & Evaluation

ERC was advised by legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis and financial advisor Houlihan Lokey. Rothschild & Co served as the exclusive financial advisor to Oasis, and Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel.

About ERC-Oasis

ERC-Oasis will be a leading innovator providing advanced engineering, cybersecurity and technology-focused consulting solutions for one mission – customer success from aerospace to cyberspace. ERC-Oasis will provide entrepreneurial-driven, expert teams to advance innovative solutions for customers such as the U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities on missions of national importance. ERC-Oasis solutions will combine precise engineering, innovative technologies, deep subject-matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the critical advantage needed to solve critical challenges. ERC-Oasis employees will share a collaborative culture built on commitment, integrity, teamwork, respect, and uncompromising performance, which will enable best-in-class service and solutions for its customers. For more information, go to www.erc.us and www.oasissystems.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing closely held family, founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

Media Contact:

Kristina Messner (Focused Image for ERC-Oasis)

kmessner@focusedimage.com

703-678-6023



For Oasis

Laura Evans

Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Laura.Evans@oasissystems.com

301.278.2520

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightstar-capital-partners-to-combine-erc-and-oasis-systems-to-advance-customer-mission-success-in-aerospace-defense-and-cyberspace-301524481.html

SOURCE BRIGHTSTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P.