Brightway Insurance makes Entrepreneur Magazine's top franchises list seventh time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Magazine has named Brightway Insurance to its Franchise 500® list. Brightway, a national property/casualty insurance distribution company, ranks No. 254 on the list of top franchises to buy.

"Earning a place on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is an honor, and we're thrilled to once again receive recognition as one of the top franchises in North America. What a great way to start off the new year after being recognized 12 times in 2019 as a best-in-class franchise," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller, who co-founded Brightway with his brother, David, in 2008.

He added, "Producing winning outcomes for our franchisees, our customers and our employees is our top priority. This alignment in all that we do is the key ingredient to our success."

Backed by hundreds of insurance professionals who support each aspect necessary to run a high-producing independent agency and armed with partnerships with the most insurance brands, Brightway franchisees become the insurance experts in their communities who offer the most choice.

Brightway's corporate office provides expertise in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

Placement on Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than 1,100 applications this year, making it the magazine's most competitive ranking ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Brightway for its outstanding performance in areas including unit support, growth, brand strength, financial strength and cost. This is the seventh time Brightway has made the list since 2013. See Brightway's profile on Entrepreneur.com. Results also can be seen in the January/February print issue of Entrepreneur.

Those interested in learning more about Brightway as a business opportunity should visit BrightwayDifference.com to learn more.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $637 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 203 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

During its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Learn more at Entrepreneur.com/Franchise500.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightway-insurance-makes-entrepreneur-magazines-top-franchises-list-seventh-time-300987747.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance