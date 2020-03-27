Brightway Insurance takes proactive steps to mitigate Coronavirus impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an insurance agency, mitigating risk is at the heart of Brightway's business. In recent weeks, COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has materialized into a global concern. Brightway Insurance is taking precautionary measures to maintain our commitment to provide world-class service to our customers and agents while protecting our employees and our business.

"The safety and well-being of our people is paramount, as is continuing to meet the needs of our agents and customers," said President and CEO Michael Miller. "We are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and are monitoring the situation daily. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, we have put into place a technology plan that empowers all of our people to work remotely for the foreseeable future."

Miller said: "During this time, it is unfortunate but inevitable that hold times for customers needing service may increase. For this reason, we're providing our customers who have policies with insurance companies that offer online servicing capabilities with that information. These electronic tools are accessible 24 hours a day/seven days a week, are very easy to use and are great for simple self-service, like reporting a claim, paying a bill or obtaining a copy of a policy or ID card. They also can help keep our telephone lines open for more complex customer needs that require consultation with a licensed insurance professional."

Other proactive steps customers can take include:

Downloading the insurance company's mobile application, most can be found in the App Store, many simple self-service functions can be done on these mobile applications

Creating an account on the insurance company's website, just like the mobile applications, many things that a customer needs can be obtained directly from the insurance company online

Setting up automatic payments for your policy(ies), again this can be done on the insurance company's application or online

In the current national state of emergency, it is more important than ever to be sure your insurance policy premium is paid on time. If your policy lapses for non-payment, even for a day, it will be very difficult and perhaps impossible to find good quality replacement coverage at the same, or lower, cost. Now is a perfect time to set your policy up on automatic payments using your insurance company's mobile application or online.

Please visit CDC.gov for comprehensive information on risk assessment and best practices for preparedness at home and in your community.

