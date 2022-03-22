|
22.03.2022 14:00:00
Brightwood Capital Advisors Announces Another Record Year with Over $2 Billion Capital Deployed
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors ("Brightwood"), a leading private credit firm focused on providing capital to growing North American middle market businesses, today announced it has completed another very strong investment year in 2021, one of its most active investment periods in the firm's 12-year history. Brightwood deployed more than $2 billion of capital to more than 50 new and existing borrowers during this past year. Brightwood also experienced strong realization activity with successful exits from more than 20 investments.
"Our team is pleased to work with a growing range of middle market businesses, as we continue to identify industry-leading partners that are eager to access capital and accelerate their growth," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood. "We're continuing to see strong demand for our specialty tailored financing solutions as we deploy capital from our most recent fund, Brightwood Capital V, LP, and are looking forward to supporting new partnerships we made throughout 2021."
Brightwood maintained its focus on the U.S. middle market and continued investing in its five core sectors: healthcare services, business services, technology and telecommunications, transportation and logistics, and franchising.
Notable transaction activity includes:
The Herjavec Group
Brightwood provided senior secured debt to The Herjavec Group, a North American technology firm providing cybersecurity solutions to mid-size businesses and enterprise clients, to support an acquisition-led growth strategy.
Today's Dental Network
Brightwood provided senior secured debt to Today's Dental Network, a multi-specialty dental support organization operating practices in Florida. Proceeds were used for majority recapitalizations of general and specialty dental practices.
Accordion Partners
Brightwood facilitated senior secured debt to Accordion Partners, a financial consulting firm, to refinance existing debt and support a dividend recapitalization.
About Brightwood Capital
Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages more than $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.
Contact
Prosek Partners
Ben Howard
bhoward@prosek.com
(914) 552-4281
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightwood-capital-advisors-announces-another-record-year-with-over-2-billion-capital-deployed-301507769.html
SOURCE Brightwood Capital Advisors
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine im Fokus: ATX im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsstart positiv --- Börsen in Asien legen zu
Am Mittwoch geht es für den heimischen Markt zum Handelsstart leicht nach unten. In Deutschland geht es für den DAX weiter nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren zur Wochenmitte stärker. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne.