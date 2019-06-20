Brilliant™ Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Six Years in a Row

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, was named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2019 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This marks the sixth consecutive year Brilliant has received the recognition.

Each year companies throughout Chicago compete to be named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Only organizations that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"We are proud to be recognized for our employee engagement initiatives for six consecutive years," says Brilliant President Kathy Spearing. "We pride ourselves in offering an innovative, empowering and inclusive work environment for our team members." She continues, "Since our inception in 2009, we have made it our mission to impact people's lives for the better and that starts with our own colleagues. Winning this award for a sixth time is validation of that."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

"Now with the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

More than 1,200 companies participated in the competition. Brilliant and 175 other organizations were selected. These select companies will be honored on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. This year's symposium and gala will be in conjunction with the Inaugural Best and Brightest National Summit.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms three years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2017 and 2019, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® six consecutive years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® has annual symposium and award galas presented in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

