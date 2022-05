Bring Comfort to Your Portfolio With This Shoemaker's Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors looking to slip into a profitable stock that is growing both revenue and earnings -- and at the same time trading at a reasonable valuation -- might find Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) a good fit.While readers might not be familiar with the Deckers name, it is the parent company of one brand that most will certainly know: Ugg, the maker of unmistakable fuzzy boots and slippers. Love them or hate them, Uggs have become inescapable in this day and age. There's a good chance someone you never expected to see wearing Uggs is wearing a pair of their slippers or sandals around the house right now.I too recently became an owner of Uggs slippers for the first time. Even Tom Brady is a fan, so I guess I am in good company. Beyond Ugg, Deckers has several other brands in its portfolio, including Teva, primarily known for sandals; Sanuk, best-known for slip-on sneakers and loafers; and Hoka, which makes high-performance running shoes, hiking shoes, and sandals (for aching feet). The company also owns Koolaburra, a family-oriented brand under the Ugg umbrella. Continue reading