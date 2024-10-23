Bring in pay-per-mile road pricing across UK, urges Tony Blair’s thinktank

|
Rachel Reeves told to shelve plans for fuel duty and reform taxes amid expected switch to electric vehiclesA pay-per-mile road pricing system must be brought in now, according to Tony Blair’s thinktank which is urging the chancellor to reform motoring taxes.Rachel Reeves is widely expected to confirm the end of a temporary 5p cut in fuel duty, and possibly announce an inflationary rise in the tax paid on petrol and diesel at the pumps, in her budget next Wednesday. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
