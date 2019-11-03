Bring it Home Communities™ launches initiative to allow real estate agents and brokers the ability to combat present threats to the current structure of business.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TLCengine and Ad Persistence have teamed up with Bring it Home Communities to offer state-of-the-art, award-winning search technology, including TLC's lifestyle AI interface, which determines home affordability in a way that is unique to each prospective buyer. Each site will be monetized through local community business advertising using the latest digital advertising technology patented by Ad Persistence.

"In the short time of our existence, we have already launched BringitHomeNewJersey.com and are powering 2FindYourHome.com for BNAR MLS in the New Jersey and Buffalo markets respectively, and have also secured various approval letters with MLSs, associations, and brokers and are very much looking forward to including an additional ten Bring it Home locations in the coming months," says Giaimo. "It's time to bring the power back to the local community and away from the national brands that threaten our very industry. We hope to play a key role in this process and look forward to continuing to empower local markets."

About Bring it Home Communities: Our mission is to provide a truly local alternative to the major listing portals, with the goal of returning real estate back to the community. The model includes a robust and eloquent consumer platform that bridges a long-standing gap between homebuyers and real estate agents and brokers. Its powerful functionality includes aligning the dreams of future homeowners with the true cost of ownership, based not just on the value of the home, but also on their lifestyle.

About TLCengine: TLC Engine is going far beyond typical home search criteria by providing sophisticated (and fun) tools homebuyers need to use to find their perfect lifestyle and budget fit to facilitate collaboration between homebuyers and agents with the common goal of finding the homebuyer their affordable dream home.

About Ad Persistence: Ad Persistence is a mobile-first, digital advertising technology company that created the first intelligent protocol dedicated to digital ad delivery and attribution, the Direct-to-Consumer Advertisement Protocol™ (DTC-AP™), which is the foundation for Ad Persistence's Advertisement Sync Gateway™ (ASG™) cloud platform.

