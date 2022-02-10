BRING MARDI GRAS TO YOUR HOME

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef in the Nation's Capital and James Beard Award Cookbook Finalist, David Guas - born and bred in New Orleans - has roots across Louisiana. This spans from Amite, LA, the town's claim to fame is the kin of Guas, TV personality Justin Wilson, to Abbeville, LA, where his Aunt Boo resides. The "Priestess of the Bayou" had Guas cooking when he was knee high to a grasshopper! "If DC crowned a local king of Louisiana cuisine, New Orleans native David Guas would sit on the throne," says Eater. Keeping to southern traditions at his casual spot, Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery [Arlington, VA] offers the real deal – fans of New Orleans can count on Guas during Carnival season for King Cakes, Pralines, and Mardi Gras in a Box.

Make it a Mardi Pardi with MARDI GRAS IN A BOX - includes Party Supplies for 8 Revelers. Enjoy a full-size, signature Bayou Bakery [B.B] King Cake "DIY Decorating Kit,"Mardi GrasBeads, Multi-colored Masks, Doubloons, and Boa. Added to the box for "killer" fun is a Murder at the Mardi Gras Mystery Game. Spike the surprise and let spirits arise with Pat O'Brien's Hurricane Cocktail Mix for a taste of this classic NOLA cocktail. The DIY King Cake Kit includes fluffy White Icing and Sugars in the customary colors of Purple, Green, and Gold. $150+ Nationwide Shipping + Tax.

The popular "B.B. KING CAKE" is a Bayou Bakery original for twelve years and counting [serves 14-18.] The Danish-style King Cake, handcrafted daily without preservatives, utilizes European techniques and presents a fresh, airy-light confection. New York Times gave it a thumbs up and The Washington Post deemed the King Cake as "One of the Top Five King Cakes in the country." It's filled with house-made Creole Cream Cheese, and the dough is dusted with Cinnamon and Cane Sugar. Finishing touches are fluffy White Icing, with hints of Vanilla and Lemon, and the sprinkling of Sugars in the Mardi Gras colors - Purple for Justice, Green for Faith, and Gold for Power. Extras with the cake include the Plastic Baby Trinket, a History Card sharing the tradition of the King Cake, and tri-colored Mardi Gras Beads for additional fanfare.

