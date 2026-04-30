The Bank Holdings Aktie

The Bank Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D9ZQ / ISIN: US88331E1047

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30.04.2026 16:00:20

Bring on the bank holiday! 36 tips, treats and buys for the long weekend

Peonies, padel rackets and a genuinely good low-alcohol wine … whatever your plans this bank holiday, we’ve rounded up our top spring essentials so you can make the most of it• Don’t get the Filter delivered to your inbox? Sign up hereThe weather may or may not play ball, but a spring bank holiday is a reason to kick back, get outside and get together with friends.To help you make the most of the long weekend, we’ve rounded up some of our most-loved seasonal favourites. Whether it’s tools to spruce up your outdoor space, tipples to sip in the garden, a fake tan to jump-start your summer skin or fashion to take you from spring to summer, here are some of our favourite springtime products. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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