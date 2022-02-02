Brinker International Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $27.6 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $12.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.3 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $904.5M from $746.2M last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $27.6 Mln. vs. $12.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $904.5M vs. $746.2M last year.